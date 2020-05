The Indian equity benchmark indices pared opening gains on Wednesday as selling in financials intensified amid mixed global cues.

The Sensex opened 124.12 points or 0.39 percent higher at 31,577.63, while the Nifty50 index opened at 9,226.80, up 21.20 points or 0.23 percent. However, at 9:29 am, the Sensex was trading 189 points lower at 31,245 and the Nifty was trading at 9,137, down 78 points.

Broader indices Nifty Smallcap100 and Nifty Midcap100 were trading 0.21 percent and 0.42 percent lower, respectively.

Barring pharma, all other sectoral indices were trading lower. Nifty PSU Bank, Nifty FMCG and Nifty Auto fell the most, over 1 percent.

BPCL, IOC, Axis Bank, ITC and Asian paints led the decline among Nifty50 constituents while ONGC, Adani Ports & SEZ, Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries, Bharti Airtel and ZEEL were the top gainers.

Meanwhile, stocks in Asia Pacific were mixed as oil prices retraced some of their overnight gains. Overall, the MSCI Asia ex-Japan index traded 0.41 percent higher. Markets in Japan and Thailand are closed on Wednesday for holidays.

Catch all the latest updates from the stock market here.