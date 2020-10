The Indian market opened marginally lower on Tuesday with Nifty around 11,900 as sentiment across the global markets remained subdued after weak closing on Wall Street.

The Sensex opened 7 points lower at 40,424.60 while the Nifty opened at 11,861, down 12 points.

Among sectoral indices, most of them opened with negative bias. Nifty Bank opened 0.6 percent lower. Nifty Media and Nifty Metal opened 0.5 percent lower while others opened on a flat note.

Broader markets were drifting lower, with the Nifty Midcap 100 index down 0.3 percent while the Nifty Smallcap 100 index declining 0.1 percent.

L&T, UltraTech Cement, Eicher Motors, TCS and Wipro were the Nifty50 top gainers while Britannia, GAIL, IndusInd Bank, Axis Bank and SBI were the index top losers.

About 340 shares have advanced, 432 shares declined, and 54 are unchanged.