The Indian equity indices opened lower on Thursday as financials and pharma index declined amid weak global cues.

At 9:15 am, the Sensex opened 176 points lower at 40,531 while the Nifty opened at 11,890, down 48 points. The broader markets opened on a higher note, over 0.15 percent up each.

Among sectoral indices, the Nifty Bank index fell about 180 points at the opening. Barring media and FMCG indices, all sectors opened in the red with Nifty Pharma slipping most, about a percent.

Bajaj Finserv, Britannia, Bajaj Finance, UltraTech Cement and Adani Ports were the Nifty50 top gainers while Dr Reddy's, Hindalco, Power Grid, ICICI Bank and Asian Paints remained the index top losers.

Market breadth is even at the start of trade. 710 stocks on the NSE have opened with gains while 700 are declining.