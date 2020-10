The Indian market opened lower on Thursday with Nifty below 11,650 level on weak global markets amid rising cases of coronavirus worldwide.

The Sensex opened 309 points lower at 39,613.80 while the Nifty50 index opened at 11,637.30, down 92 points.

Broader markets too opened lower today. The Nifty Midcap index is down 0.6 percent while the Smallcap index shed 1 percent at the start of trading.

Meanwhile, all sectoral indices opened with losses. Nifty Auto and Nifty Media both opened lower by 1 percent while FMCG and metal indices witnessed losses of 0.8 percent at the start of the trade.

Among Nifty50 top losers, L&T declined over 3 percent after Q2 earnings. Other losers included Tech Mahindra, Tata Motors, Titan and M&M.