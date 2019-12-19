Opening Bell: Market opens slightly lower, Nifty holds 12,200; YES Bank top loser

The Indian market opened slightly lower on Thursday amid cautious trade in the global markets after the US House voted to impeach President Donald Trump.

At 9:17 am, the Sensex was trading 63.42 points or 0.15 percent lower at 41,495.15 while the Nifty50 was at 12,203.45, down 18.20 points or 0.15 percent.

Nifty PSU Bank was the worst-performing index while Nifty FMCG traded the highest, up 0.14 percent.

M&M, TCS, Tata Motors, Grasim and HCL Technologies were the Nifty50 top gainers while YES Bank, IndusInd Bank, ICICI Bank, GAIL and L&T remained the top losers.

Goa Carbon's shares surged 5 percent intraday after the company reported that the maintenance work at the company's Paradeep unit has been completed, and the normal production will likely resume from December 20.

The share price of LemonTree Hotels rose 3.38 percent intraday after the company signed a license agreement for a 44-room hotel in Goa.

On the front of the global markets, Asian shares pulled back from a one-and-a-half year peak on Thursday as investors booked profits ahead of holiday trade and awaited further data on the state of the global economy. The US House voting to impeach President Donald Trump added to cautious trade.

