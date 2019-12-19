Market
Opening Bell: Market opens slightly lower, Nifty holds 12,200; YES Bank top loser
Updated : December 19, 2019 09:39 AM IST
At 9:17 am, the Sensex was trading 63.42 points or 0.15 percent lower at 41,495.15 while the Nifty50 was at 12,203.45, down 18.20 points or 0.15 percent.
Nifty PSU Bank was the worst-performing index while Nifty FMCG traded the highest, up 0.14 percent.
