Indian equity benchmark indices opened lower on Wednesday tracking weakness in global peers that fell due to spike in coronavirus cases outside China. At 9:15 am, the Sensex opened 86.31 points or 0.21 percent lower at 40,194.89 while the Nifty50 index opened at 11,738.55, down 59.35 points or 0.50 percent.

Selling in heavyweights such as Tata Steel, Tata Motors, HDFC twins, Wipro, among others dragged Nifty below 11,750 levels.

Broader indices also declined with the Nifty Midcap100 index and the Nifty Smallcap100 index losing 0.76 percent and 0.57 percent respectively.

All the sectoral indices were trading in the red with Nifty Metals falling the most over 1 percent followed by Nifty Auto, Nifty IT, Nifty Realty and Nifty Bank.

Cipla, Wipro, Tata Motors, JSW Steel and UPL were the Nifty50 top losers while Asian Paints, Coal India, Hindustan Unilever, Nestle India and ZEEL were the prominent gainers.

Globally, Asian shares fell as a US warning to Americans to prepare for the possibility of a coronavirus pandemic drove another Wall Street tumble and pushed yields on safe-haven Treasuries to record lows.