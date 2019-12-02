#GDP#Zee#Maharashtra
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Market Stocks
Market

Opening Bell: Market opens in the green, Nifty holds 12,000 level; telecom stocks jump

Updated : December 02, 2019 09:38 AM IST

At 9:20 am, the Sensex was trading 108.47 points or 0.27 percent higher at 40,901.55 while the Nifty50 index was at 120,84.35, up 28.30 points or 0.23 percent.
Nifty Media was the only sector to trade in the green, up 0.12 percent while all the other indices traded in the red.
Bharti Airtel's shares jumped 10 percent while Vodafone Idea climbed 15 percent on the Nifty index.
Opening Bell: Market opens in the green, Nifty holds 12,000 level; telecom stocks jump
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

GST collection up 6% in November, crosses Rs 1 lakh crore mark

GST collection up 6% in November, crosses Rs 1 lakh crore mark

Govt plans to invest $1.39 trillion in infrastructure to spur economy after weak GDP data

Govt plans to invest $1.39 trillion in infrastructure to spur economy after weak GDP data

Jharkhand Assembly polls: 64% voter turnout in Phase 1 amid minor clashes; Maoists blow up bridge

Jharkhand Assembly polls: 64% voter turnout in Phase 1 amid minor clashes; Maoists blow up bridge

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV