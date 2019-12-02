Market
Opening Bell: Market opens in the green, Nifty holds 12,000 level; telecom stocks jump
Updated : December 02, 2019 09:38 AM IST
At 9:20 am, the Sensex was trading 108.47 points or 0.27 percent higher at 40,901.55 while the Nifty50 index was at 120,84.35, up 28.30 points or 0.23 percent.
Nifty Media was the only sector to trade in the green, up 0.12 percent while all the other indices traded in the red.
Bharti Airtel's shares jumped 10 percent while Vodafone Idea climbed 15 percent on the Nifty index.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more