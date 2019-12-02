Opening Bell: Market opens in the green, Nifty holds 12,000 level; telecom stocks jump

The Indian market opened in the green on Monday boosted by gains in the telecom stocks as Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and RIL's Jio revealed the details of their hikes in the call and data charges.

At 9:20 am, the Sensex was trading 108.47 points or 0.27 percent higher at 40,901.55 while the Nifty50 index was at 120,84.35, up 28.30 points or 0.23 percent.

Nifty Media was the only sector to trade in the green, up 0.12 percent while all the other indices traded in the red.

Bharti Airtel's shares jumped 10 percent while Vodafone Idea climbed 15 percent on the Nifty index. Meanwhile, YES Bank remained the top loser, falling 3.37 percent followed by Eicher Motors.

Meanwhile, global shares rose on Monday and oil rebounded after upbeat China manufacturing surveys and as investors clung to hopes Beijing and Washington could reach a compromise in trade talks.

MSCI's index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan gained 0.46 percent, reclaiming some of its loss on Friday while Japan's Nikkei jumped 1.11 percent.

US stock futures gained 0.31 percent to near-record highs after a dip in a truncated US session on Friday due to the Thanksgiving holiday.

