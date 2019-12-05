Market
Opening Bell: Market opens in the green, Nifty above 12,050; ICICI Bank hits 52-week high
Updated : December 05, 2019 09:52 AM IST
Nifty Media rose 0.53 percent in the opening trade with Zee Entertainment being the top index gainer.
HCL Technologies, Bharti Airtel, Sun Pharma, Dr Reddy's Laboratories and Hindalco were the top losers.
ICICI Bank hit its 52-week high after 57 brokerages maintained a 'buy' call on the stock.
