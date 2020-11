The Indian stock market opened higher on Monday tracking Asian peers. Gains in financials, especially in ICICI Bank, pushed the Nifty50 higher.

At 9:15 am, the Sensex opened 266 points higher at 39,880.40 while the Nifty50 opened at 11,697.40, up 55 points. Broader indices also opened positively, with the Nifty Midcap100 index up 0.48 percent and the Nifty Smallcap100 index up 0.05 percent.

Among sectoral indices, all traded in the green. Nifty Bank opened over 460 points higher led by ICICI Bank, the best-performing from the lot followed by Nifty Auto and Nifty Financials.

ICICI Bank, IndusInd Bank, Hero MotoCorp, Power Grid and NTPC were the Nifty50 top gainers while Reliance Industries, Divi's Labs, UPL, Kotak Mahindra Bank and UltraTech Cement remained the index top losers.