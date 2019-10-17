Market
Opening Bell: Market opens in red, Nifty holds 11,400; metal stocks lose shine
Updated : October 17, 2019 09:53 AM IST
Indian benchmark equity indices opened in red on Thursday following barely-moving global markets. Investors also remained cautious ahead of the quarterly earnings today.
At 9:15 AM, the Sensex opened with 13.33 points or 0.03 percent lower at 38,545.66 while Nifty50 opened with 17.85 points or 0.16 percent lower at 11,446.15.
Nifty Metal remained the worst-performing index in the early morning session, falling 1.09 percent.
