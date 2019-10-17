Opening Bell: Market opens in red, Nifty holds 11,400; metal stocks lose shine

Indian benchmark equity indices opened in red on Thursday following barely-moving global markets. Investors also remained cautious ahead of the quarterly earnings today. Equities and currencies globally remain volatile after soft US retail sales data raised fears about the world’s economic health.

At 9:15 am, the Sensex opened with 13.33 points or 0.03 percent lower at 38,545.66 while Nifty50 opened with 17.85 points or 0.16 percent lower at 11,446.15. Broader indices remained in shape, rising over 0.10 percent.

Nifty Metal remained the worst-performing index in the early morning session, falling 1.09 percent. Nifty Media was the best-performing index amongst its peers, rising over 0.66 percent followed by Nifty Financial Services, Nifty Private Bank and Nifty FMCG.

Eicher Motors, HDFC, YES Bank, NTPC and GAIL were the top gainers on Nifty50 while Hindalco, Vedanta, Cipla, Grasim and Tata Steel were the top laggards.

Companies to report their quarterly earnings today are TVS Motors, Zee Entertainment, PVR, L&T Infotech, Mastek, 3i Infotech, Chennai Petroleum, Cyient and South Indian Bank.

Meanwhile, Asian stocks barely moved on Thursday as soft US retail sales data raised fears about the health of the world's largest economy, sucking the steam out of a five-session rally, while hopes of a Brexit deal kept sterling volatile.

South Korean, Australian and New Zealand indexes were all in negative territory. Chinese shares were mostly flat while Japan's Nikkei ticked up and US stock futures were barely changed. That left MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan slightly higher with gains largely led by Hong Kong's Hang Seng index.

