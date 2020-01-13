Opening Bell: Market opens higher on positive global cues, Q3 earnings optimism; Nifty above 12,300
Updated : January 13, 2020 09:29 AM IST
All sectoral indices traded in green led by Nifty IT, Nifty Bank, Nifty Realty and Nifty Auto index.
Infosys, Tata Steel, IndusInd Bank, Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries and Bharti Infratel were the top gainers.
Yes Bank, Tata Motors, Dr Reddy's Labs and Tata Consultancy Services led the losses.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morning
YOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more