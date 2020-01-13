Opening Bell: Market opens higher on positive global cues, Q3 earnings optimism; Nifty above 12,300

The Indian equity benchmark indices opened higher on Monday on positive global cues as investors awaited the signing of phase one trade deal between the United States and China.

Market participants were also optimistic about corporate earnings for the third quarter of fiscal 2020 after upbeat results from Infosys and Avenue Supermarts.

The Sensex opened 188.49 points or 0.45 percent higher at 41,788.21 while the Nifty50 surged 39.90 points or 0.33 percent to open at 12,296.70. Broader markets too gained.

The Sensex rose as much as 260 points to a new high of Rs 41,883.90 versus its previous high of 41809.96, hit on December 20. Nifty also hit a record high for the second straight session.

Infosys, Tata Steel, IndusInd Bank, Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries and Bharti Infratel were the top gainers while Yes Bank, Tata Motors, Dr Reddy's Labs and Tata Consultancy Services led the losses.

All sectoral indices traded in green led by Nifty IT, Nifty Bank, Nifty Realty and Nifty Auto index.

Shares of IT major Infosys gained over 2 percent after it beat street estimates as it reported 11 percent sequential growth in Q3FY20 consolidated profit to Rs 4,457 crore, with upward revision in full-year revenue guidance.

Further, Infosys’ Audit Committee determined that there was no evidence of any financial impropriety or executive misconduct after the independent investigation into allegations contained in the anonymous whistleblower complaints.

Shares of YES Bank fell 7 percent on further delay in the company's capital raising plans. The bank said that it will not proceed with the $1.2 billion offer by Canada-based Erwin Braich. It has also scaled down its total fundraising plan to Rs 10,000 crore from Rs 14,000 crore earlier.

Meanwhile, Asian shares paused near 19-month peaks on Monday ahead of the expected signing on a Sino-U.S. trade deal, though talks on a phase two package are likely to drag on for months.

