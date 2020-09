The Indian share market opened higher on Monday buoyed by positive global cues. Also, gains from metal, pharma and auto indices pushed the benchmarks to trade in the green.

At 9:15 am, the Sensex opened 244 points higher at 37,632 while the Nifty50 index opened at 11,120, up 70 points. The broader markets also opened in the green, over 1 percent, outperforming the benchmarks.

Barring IT index, all sectoral indices opened higher. Nifty Media posted most gains, surging over 2 percent followed by Nifty Auto (+1.41 percent) and Nifty Realty (+1.22 percent).