Indian equity benchmark indices opened higher on Wednesday on hopes of policy stimulus amid the ongoing concerns over coronavirus outbreak.

At 9:15 am, the Sensex opened 0.24 percent, or 92.02 points, higher at 38,715.72, while the Nifty50 index opened at 11,351.35, up 48.05 points, or 0.43 percent.

However, sentiment remained subdued over the economic impact of the epidemic that prompted the US Federal Reserve to announce an emergency rate cut.

Bajaj Auto, UPL, Asian Paints, HCL Technologies and Infosys led gains among Nifty constituents while Vedanta, ZEEL, Tata Motors, JSW Steel and IndusInd Bank were the top losers.

Meanwhile, in Asia, shares wobbled and bonds held gains, as an emergency rate cut from the US Federal Reserve did little to soothe investor fears over the coronavirus's widening fallout.

