Opening Bell: Market opens higher, Nifty50 over 11,900; Vodafone Idea's shares up 20%

Updated : November 18, 2019 10:01 AM IST

Indian equity benchmark indices opened in green on Monday after positive momentum in the global markets after Reuters reported the US and China had “constructive talks” on trade last week.
In the opening bell, the 30-share BSE Sensex index opened 94.45 points or 0.23 percent at 40,451.14 while the NSE Nifty index rose 24.60 points or 0.21 percent at 11,920.05.
All sectoral indices traded in the green, with Nifty media posting most gains (+0.86 percent).
