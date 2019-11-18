Market
Opening Bell: Market opens higher, Nifty50 over 11,900; Vodafone Idea's shares up 20%
Updated : November 18, 2019 10:01 AM IST
Indian equity benchmark indices opened in green on Monday after positive momentum in the global markets after Reuters reported the US and China had “constructive talks” on trade last week.
In the opening bell, the 30-share BSE Sensex index opened 94.45 points or 0.23 percent at 40,451.14 while the NSE Nifty index rose 24.60 points or 0.21 percent at 11,920.05.
All sectoral indices traded in the green, with Nifty media posting most gains (+0.86 percent).
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more