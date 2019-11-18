Opening Bell: Market opens higher, Nifty50 over 11,900; Vodafone Idea's shares up 20%

Indian equity benchmark indices opened in green on Monday after positive momentum on the back of “constructive talks” on trade last week between the US and China.

In the first hour of trade, the 30-share BSE Sensex index opened 94.45 points or 0.23 percent at 40,451.14 while the NSE Nifty index rose 24.60 points or 0.21 percent at 11,920.05.

All sectoral indices traded in the green, with Nifty media posting most gains (+0.86 percent).

BPCL, Bharti Airtel, SBI, Zee Entertainment, and Tata Motors were the top Nifty50 gainers while GAIL, M&M, Bharti Infratel, Asian Paints and Nestle India were the top losers.

Vodafone Idea’s stock price surged as much as 20 percent after finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said she doesn’t want the company to shut its operations and wants the sector to flourish.

The share price of Coffee Day Enterprises rose nearly 5 percent on Monday after CNBC-TV18 reported that nearly 500 Café Coffee Day (CCD) outlets across India have been shut down since April this year to counter falling profits.

On the global markets' front, Asian shares climbed higher on Monday after Beijing surprised markets by trimming a key interest rate for the first time since 2015, stirring speculation that more stimulus was on the way for the world's second-largest economy.

