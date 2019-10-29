Opening Bell: Market opens higher, Nifty holds 11,600; Tata Motors up 7%

The Indian market opened slightly higher on Tuesday tracking gains in the global stocks. Tata Motors remained among the top gaining stocks, surging 7 percent in the opening trade.

The Sensex opened 36.98 points or 0.09 percent higher at 39,287.17 while the Nifty50 opened 10.35 points higher at 11,637.50.

Nifty Auto remained the best-performing sector, rising 1.65 percent led by Tata Motors.

Apart from Tata Motors, Tata Steel, M&M and Cipla were the top gainers on the Nifty50 index while Bharti Airtel, YES Bank, Nestle India, Bharti Infratel and Coal India were among the top losers.

Asian shares rose to a three-month peak on Tuesday after Wall Street hit all-time highs amid hopes of progress in Sino-US trade talks and of another dose of policy stimulus from the Federal Reserve this week.

