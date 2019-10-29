#Infosys#DiwaliStocks
Opening Bell: Market opens higher, Nifty holds 11,600; Tata Motors up 7%

Updated : October 29, 2019 09:42 AM IST

Nifty Auto remained the best-performing sector, rising 1.65 percent led by Tata Motors.
Tata Motors remained among the top gaining stocks, surging 7 percent in the opening trade.
Bharti Airtel, YES Bank, Nestle India, Bharti Infratel and Coal India were among the top losers.
