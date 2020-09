The Indian benchmark indices opened higher on Monday with Nifty Bank outperforming frontliners. HCL Technologies was the top Nifty50 gainer on a strong Q2 update.

At 9:15 am, the Sensex opened 219 points higher at 39,073.50 while the Nifty50 opened at 11,540.20, up 76 points.

Broader markets outperformed the benchmarks, with Nifty Midcap 100 surging 1.21 percent to 16,968.20.

All sectors were in the green at opening with Nifty IT rising the most, up 1.4 percent. Nifty Bank, Nifty Auto and Nifty Metal also added over 0.7 percent each. Nifty Bank opened the highest, gaining over 200 points to 22,683.30.

HCL Technologies, Tata Motors, UPL, Zee Entertainment and SBI were the index gainers. Among the top losers were BPCL, Hindustan Unilever and UltraTech Cement.

In its Q2 update, HCL Tech said that the CC (current currency basis) revenue will rise over 3.5 percent QoQ.

Meanwhile, Tata Motors also surged over 2 percent after CLSA's 'buy' rating on the stock.