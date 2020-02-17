Opening Bell: Market opens higher, Nifty above 12,130; Vodafone Idea rallies over 15%

Indian equity benchmark indices opened in the green on Monday after heavyweights including Reliance Industries, TCS and HDFC Bank were trading nearly 1 percent higher.

Asian markets reversed earlier losses and moved back toward a three-week top as Chinese efforts to cushion the blow from a coronavirus outbreak cheered investors, although Japanese stocks faltered amid growing recession risks.

At 9:15 am, the Sensex opened 75.97 points or 0.18 percent higher at 41,333.71 while the Nifty50 opened at 12,133.55, up 20.10 points or 0.17 percent.

Soon after the market opened, broader and sectoral indices turned red. Nifty Midcap100 index traded 0.78 percent lower while the Nifty Smallcap100 index slipped 0.63 percent.

Nifty PSU Bank plunged the most, by 1.51 percent followed by Nifty Media and Nifty Auto.

Among telecom stocks, Vodafone Idea surged while Bharti Airtel traded flat in the early morning session after both the telcos said that they will pay the AGR dues soon, as ordered by the Supreme Court. Shares of Bharti Airtel fell 0.3 percent to Rs 563 per share, while Vodafone Idea rallied 15.4 percent at Rs 3.97.

Catch all the latest updates from the stock market