Opening Bell: Market opens higher, Nifty above 12,130; Vodafone Idea rallies over 15%
Updated : February 17, 2020 10:03 AM IST
Indian equity benchmark indices opened in the green on Monday after heavyweights including Reliance Industries, TCS and HDFC Bank were trading nearly 1 percent higher.
Additionally, Asian markets reversed earlier losses and moved back toward a three-week top as Chinese efforts to cushion the blow from a coronavirus outbreak cheered investors.
At 9:15 am, the Sensex opened 75.97 points or 0.18 percent higher at 41,333.71 while the Nifty50 opened at 12,133.55, up 20.10 points or 0.17 percent.