Market Opening Bell: Market opens higher, Nifty above 10,750 as metal stocks, banks gain Updated : July 09, 2020 09:43 AM IST Broader markets supported gains with Nifty Smallcap100 and Nifty Midcap100 indices up 0.97 percent and 0.61 percent, respectively. Barring FMCG, all sectoral indices were trading in the green led by Nifty Metal, Nifty PSU Bank, Nifty IT and Nifty Realty.