The Indian indices opened higher on Wednesday led by gains in all key sectors as positive trends in Asian peers also supported the sentiment. Heavyweights RIL, HDFC Bank, HDFC, HUL and Kotak Bank contributed the most to the indices.

At 9:15 am, the Sensex opened 222 points higher at 40,767.10 while the Nifty50 index opened at 11,958.50, up 62 points. Broaders indices opened 0.50 percent higher each.

All sectoral indices were in the green but Nifty Media posted most gains, trading about 1.35 percent higher followed by Nifty Bank (+1.12 percent) and Nifty Financials (+1.05 percent).

BPCL, Tata Motors, IndusInd Bank, HDFC and HDFC Bank were the Nity50 top gainers while Nestle India and Cipla were the index top losers.

1,102 stocks on the NSE have opened with gains while 354 are declining.