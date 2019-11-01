Opening Bell: Market opens flat with Nifty50 below 11,900; IOC top loser

The Indian market opened mixed on Friday with the Sensex at 40,161.27, up 32.22 points or 0.08 percent and the Nifty at 11,871.85, down 5.60 points or 0.05 percent.

All Nifty50 sectoral indices traded in the green except the Nifty Metal. The Nifty Media was trading 2.59 percent higher led by subsequent gains in Dish TV and Zee Entertainment.

Broader indices continued to trade in the green, with Nifty Midcap 100 index up 0.56 percent and Nifty Smallcap 100 index up 0.94 percent.

Zee Entertainment, Bharti Infratel, IndusInd Bank, HDFC and ITC were the top-gainers while Indian Oil Corporation, Coal India, Tata Motors, Bharti Airtel and YES Bank were the top laggards in the opening session.

Shares of Dish TV continued to gain momentum, jumping 21 percent today. This week alone, the stock rallied 27 percent to the current market price.

On the front of the global market, Asian shares reversed early losses on Friday as an unexpected bounce in Chinese manufacturing activity offset some negativity cast by a Bloomberg news report that raised doubts over whether the United States and China can reach a long-term trade deal.

Catch all the latest updates from the stock market here.