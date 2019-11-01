#Infosys#DiwaliStocks
Market trades flat, Nifty loses 11,900; media stocks surge
Asian stocks edge higher after Fed rate cut, focus shifts to BOJ
Oil prices dip as US crude stocks and weak Chinese data weigh
Rupee ends almost flat against US dollar
Opening Bell: Market opens flat with Nifty50 below 11,900; IOC top loser

Updated : November 01, 2019 09:44 AM IST

All Nifty50 sectoral indices traded in the green except the Nifty Metal.
Shares of Dish TV continued to gain momentum, jumping 21 percent today.
Indian Oil Corporation, Coal India, Tata Motors, Bharti Airtel and YES Bank were the top laggards in the opening session.
