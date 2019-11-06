Market
Opening Bell: Market opens flat, Nifty trades below 11,900; Titan plunges over 8%
Updated : November 06, 2019 09:45 AM IST
The 30-share BSE Sensex opened 48.08 points or 0.12 percent lower at 40,200.15.
Titan's shares plunged nearly 8 percent on Wednesday after brokerages slashed their target prices on the stock.
Zee Entertainment, Sun Pharma, Hindalco, M&M and Cipla were the top gainers on the Nifty50 index in the opening trade.
