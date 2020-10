The Indian market opened flat on Wednesday following mixed trade in the global markets after US President Donald Trump abruptly broke off economic stimulus negotiations with lawmakers.

The Sensex opened 58 points higher at 39,632 while the Nifty50 index opened at 11,679, up 17 points. Broader indices were in-line with the benchmarks. The rise in the market on gains in heavyweights RIL, TCS, Airtel was capped by losses in the financials.

Among the sectoral indices, the Nifty Media index opened with gains of 0.5 percent while the other indices are flat. 1,104 stocks on the NSE have opened with gains while 780 stocks are declining.