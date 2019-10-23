Opening Bell: Market opens flat, Nifty below 11,600; Infosys among losers

The Indian market opened flat on Wednesday as investors remained cautious over Q2 earnings and the global markets slipped after British lawmakers rejected the govt's timetable to fast-track legislation for Brexit.

At 09:20 AM, the Sensex was trading 90.71 points or 0.08 percent higher at 38,994.55 while the Nifty50 was trading at 11,595, up 7.20 points or 0.06 percent. Broader indices declined, with the Nifty Midcap down 0.23 percent and the Nifty Smallcap 0.13 percent.

Sector-wise, the Nifty Media was the worst-performing index, declining 1.03 percent followed by the Nifty Realty and the Nifty Auto.

HCl Technologies, Bajaj Finserv, TCS, Axis Bank and Britannia were the top gainers on the Nifty50 index while Adani Ports, Tata Motors, YES Bank, IndusInd Bank and Zee Entertainment were the top laggards.

Infosys was down 0.68 percent or 4.35 points at Rs 631.20 per share on the NSE, at 9:29 am. The stock plunged 17 percent on Tuesday after the company's CEO and CFO were accused by anonymous employees of malfunctioning accounting practices.