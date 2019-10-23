Market
Opening Bell: Market opens flat, Nifty below 11,600; Infosys among losers
Updated : October 23, 2019 09:42 AM IST
At 09:20 AM, the Sensex was trading 90.71 points or 0.08 percent higher at 38,994.55.
The Nifty50 was trading at 11,595, up 7.20 points or 0.06 percent.
Infosys was down 0.68 percent or 4.35 points at Rs 631.20 per share on the NSE.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more