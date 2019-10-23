#AbhijitBanerjee#DiwaliStocks
Opening Bell: Market opens flat, Nifty below 11,600; Infosys among losers

Updated : October 23, 2019 09:42 AM IST

At 09:20 AM, the Sensex was trading 90.71 points or 0.08 percent higher at 38,994.55.
The Nifty50 was trading at 11,595, up 7.20 points or 0.06 percent.
Infosys was down 0.68 percent or 4.35 points at Rs 631.20 per share on the NSE.
