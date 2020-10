The Indian share market opened flat, almost unchanged, on Monday amid a muted trading session in the Asian markets.

At 9:15 am, the Sensex opened 36 points lower at 40,649.80 while the Nifty50 index opened at 11,937.40, up 7 points. The broader indices opened slightly higher than the benchmarks. The Nifty Bank index saw a 47-point rise.

Among sectoral indices, all indices slipped into the negative territory soon after the market opening except the pharma and FMCG index. The Nifty Metal index slipped the most amongst peers, about 1 percent.

IndusInd Bank, Nestle India, L&T, NTPC and Shree Cements were the Nifty50 top gainers while JSW Steel, Tech Mahindra, Reliance Industries, SBI and Tata Steel remained the index top losers.