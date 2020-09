The Indian benchmark indices opened near the flatline on Monday with bank index slightly under-pressure. Losses in financial stocks were capped by gains in index heavyweights like RIL, Asian Paints and TCS.

At 9:15 am, the Sensex opened 86 points lower to 38,271 while the Nifty50 index opened at 11,326, up 8 points.

Broader markets opened higher as compared to the benchmarks, Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 100 indexes opened 0.40 percent higher each.

All sectors opened in the green, with media index with the highest gains (+0.59 percent) followed by Nifty Auto and Nifty Pharma.

Bharti Infratel, Tata Motors, Adani Ports, BPCL and Dr Reddy's Laboratories were the Nifty50 top gainers while UPL, JSW Steel, M&M, HDFC Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank remained the index top losers.

881 stocks on the NSE have opened with gains while 338 are declining.