The Indian market opened flat on Tuesday but slipped soon after GDP data indicated growth contracted more than estimates for the April-June period. Consumer spending, private investments and exports all collapsed during the lockdown imposed since late March to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

This was the first biggest fall for the benchmark indices over three months. At 9:18 am, the Sensex was down 24 points at 38,603 while the Nifty traded 9 points lower at 11,377.

Sectors including IT, bank, realty were in the red whereas metal and pharma indices gained.

Powergrid, Eicher Motors, NTPC, Bajaj Finserv and Nestle were the top gainers on Nifty while Sun Pharma, Zee, Infosys, Wipro and HCL Tech led the losses.

Meanwhile, Asian stocks were also weak following a softer Wall Street close while the dollar slipped as markets digested new Federal Reserve comments that suggested rates will stay low for an extended period.