The Indian stock market opened at a record high level on Monday boosted by the positive sentiment on vaccine developments. Heavyweights RIL, HDFC Bank, TCS, HUL and Bajaj Finance contributed the most to the gains in the indices.

At 9:15 am, the Sensex opened higher by 363 points at 44,245.50 while the Nifty50 index opened at 12,960, up 101 points.

Broader markets outperformed the benchmarks, with the Nifty Smallcap100 index rising 1.5 percent while the Nifty Midcap100 trading 1 percent higher.

Among sectoral indices, Nifty PSU Bank rose the most, by one percent followed by Nifty Realty, Nifty Private Bank and Nifty Metal.