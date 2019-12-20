Market
Opening Bell: Market opens at record high, Nifty above 12,270; PSU banks in focus
Updated : December 20, 2019 09:58 AM IST
At 9:54 AM, the Sensex was trading at 41,742, up 68 points or 0.15 percent and the Nifty was at 12,276, up 17 points or 0.13 percent.
Nifty PSU Bank surged nearly 1 percent led by the gains in Syndicate Bank, Bank of Baroda, SBI and Canara Bank.
