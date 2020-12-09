Access Selected Content from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro Read the best of Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro Selected Articles from Financial Times now on Moneycontrol Pro
Opening Bell: Market hits fresh record high; Sensex gains over 200 points, Nifty above 13,450

Updated : December 09, 2020 09:38 AM IST

Broader markets supported gains in the market with Nifty Smallcap100 and Nifty Midcap100 indices up 0.7 percent each.
All the sectors were trading in the green led by Nifty PSU Bank, Nifty Metal, Nifty FMCG, Nifty Realty and Nifty Financial Services.
Opening Bell: Market hits fresh record high; Sensex gains over 200 points, Nifty above 13,450

