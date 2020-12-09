Market Opening Bell: Market hits fresh record high; Sensex gains over 200 points, Nifty above 13,450 Updated : December 09, 2020 09:38 AM IST Broader markets supported gains in the market with Nifty Smallcap100 and Nifty Midcap100 indices up 0.7 percent each. All the sectors were trading in the green led by Nifty PSU Bank, Nifty Metal, Nifty FMCG, Nifty Realty and Nifty Financial Services. Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.