Indian equity benchmark indices, the Sensex and Nifty opened lower on Tuesday on fears that the nationwide lockdown may get extended as the total number of coronavirus cases in India neared the 73,000 mark while the death toll neared the 2300 mark.

At 9:15 am, the Sensex fell 218.29 points, or 0.69 percent, to open at 31,342.93 while the Nifty50 opened 70.35 points, or 0.76 percent, lower at 9,168.85.

Investor sentiment remained subdued after Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday told the state chief ministers that the lockdown may have to continue even after May 17. He made the remark while interacting with chief ministers on the ways to strengthen the COVID-19 containment strategy.

Broader indices also dragged the market with Nifty Smallcap100 and Nifty Midcap100 falling over 0.65 and 0.55 percent, respectively.

Barring Nifty Pharma, all the Nifty sectoral indices were trading with losses led by Nifty Private Bank, Nifty Financial Servies, Nifty Auto, Nifty Metals and Nifty Media.

HDFC Bank, Asian Paints, ICICI Bank, HDFC and Maruti Suzuki led the decline among Nifty50 constituents while Vedanta, Tata Motors, GAIL India, IOCL and Nestle India were the Nifty50 top gainers.

