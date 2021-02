The Indian equity market extended the previous session's gains to open higher on Tuesday, as investors cheer Budget announcements. The sentiment was also lifted by positive global cues.

At 9:15 am, the Sensex opened 1.22 percent, or 592.65 points higher at 49,193.26, while the Nifty50 index opened at 14,481.10, up 199.90 points, or 1.40 percent.

Broader markets added to the market rally with Nifty Smallcap100 and Nifty Midcap100 indices up more than one percent each.

All the sectoral indices were trading with strong gains led by banks, financials, auto and metal indices.

Tata Motors, L&T, Hindalco Industries, UPL and State Bank of India were among the top gainers of Nifty50. All its constituents were trading higher.

Globally, Asian stock markets extended gains on Tuesday on increased optimism about stimulus packages and global economic recovery, while retail investors retreated from GameStop and their new-found interest in silver, a Reuters report said.

MSCI's gauge of Asia Pacific stocks outside Japan was up 1.25 percent mid-morning, building on Monday's rise. Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index and China's benchmark CSI300 Index opened 1.7 percent and 0.33 percent higher, respectively. Japan's Nikkei 225 gained 0.67 percent.