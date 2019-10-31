TOP NEWS »

#Infosys#DiwaliStocks
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Sensex touches new high; SBI surges 3%
Asian stocks edge higher after Fed rate cut, focus shifts to BOJ
Oil prices extend fall after surprise inventory build
Rupee rises 9 paise against US dollar after Fed rate cut
Home Market Stocks
Market

Opening Bell: Market extends gains, Sensex up 170 points; SBI surges 3%

Updated : October 31, 2019 09:43 AM IST

Nifty Realty index traded 1.73 percent higher followed by Nifty PSU Bank (1.68 percent) and Nifty Media (1.28 percent).
State Bank of India's shares rose 3 percent on Thursday after CLSA maintained its 'buy' call on the stock.
YES Bank, Bharti Infratel, Tata Motors, Bharti Airtel and GAIL remained the top laggards during the early morning session.
Opening Bell: Market extends gains, Sensex up 170 points; SBI surges 3%
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

The best wireless earbuds for a premium audio experience

The best wireless earbuds for a premium audio experience

Nearly 25% of new H-1B visa requests rejected, says report

Nearly 25% of new H-1B visa requests rejected, says report

RBI slaps Rs 1 crore fine on Bandhan Bank for failing to comply with promoter holding norms

RBI slaps Rs 1 crore fine on Bandhan Bank for failing to comply with promoter holding norms

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV