Indian benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty opened sharply lower on Thursday tracking weak sentiment amid sell-off in equities across global markets.

At 9:15 am, the Sensex opened at down 1096.15 points or 3.80 percent at 27,773.36 and the Nifty opened 405.50 points or 4.79 percent lower at 8,063.30, its lowest level since 2016.

All the Nifty sectoral indices traded sharply lower.

Bharti Infratel, ONGC, HCL Technologies, IndusInd Bank and Bajaj Finance led the losses among Nifty constituents.

Asian stocks struggled to find their footing in volatile trade on Thursday, as the latest promise of stimulus from the European Central Bank propped up sentiment while the world struggles to contain the coronavirus pandemic.

Meanwhile, the Indian rupee started Thursday's session on a record lower note. The domestic currency opened at 74.95 per dollar against previous close of 74.26. On Wednesday, the rupee settled marginally lower amid sustained foreign fund outflows and heavy selling in domestic equities.

The market circuit filter gets triggered at 10 percent, 15 percent and 20 percent. Hence, for Nifty, the key levels to watch at lower side will be 7,621, 7,199 and 6,776.

Similarly, for Sensex, the key levels to look out for will be 25,983, 24,539 and 23,096.