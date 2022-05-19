Opening Bell: IT, auto, realty, banks drag Nifty below 16,000

Indian equity benchmark indices opened gap-down on Thursday with Nifty below 16,000, tracking the US market's worst intra-day fall in two years overnight. Today, the weekly F&O expiry will be an added factor that may keep the market sentiment bogged down.

At 09:16 am, the Sensex was down 900.65 points or 1.66 percent at 53,307.88, and the Nifty was down 268.90 points or 1.66 percent at 15,971.40.

The overall market breadth was extremely negative with 1,170 stocks declining as against 423 rising on the BSE. The India VIX surged 9 percent to 24 levels indicating high nervousness amid investors.

All stocks, except for ITC, on BSE Sensex and Nifty50 were trading in the red. JSW Steel, Tata Steel, Tech Mahindra, Wipro and Hindalco Industries were among major losers on the Nifty.

Amid sectoral indices, Nifty IT, Metals, Realty, and PSB cracked 3 percent each. Media, financials, banks, and auto dragged as well.

Among stocks, Ashok Leyland, Bosch, Chambal Fertilisers, Container Corporation, Dr. Reddy’s will be in focus ahead of their March quarter results.

ITC will also be on the radar as the company has reported a 11.6 percent year-on-year (YoY) growth in Q4 net at Rs 4,259.68 crore led by growth across segments.

Paradeep Phosphates IPO was subscribed up to 51 percent so far, with bids for retail quota up to 95 percent of the allotted quantity. The IPO closes today.

Global Markets

Asian stocks tracked a steep Wall Street selloff on Thursday, as investors fretted over rising global inflation, China's zero-Covid policy and the Ukraine war, while the safe-haven dollar held most of its strong overnight gains.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 2 percent in early Asian trading hours, the first daily decline in a week. Japan's Nikkei tumbled 2.4 percent.

Wall Street ended sharply lower on Wednesday. It was the worst one-day loss for the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average since June 2020. The S&P 500 declined 4.04 percent to end the session at 3,923.68 points.