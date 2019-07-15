Opening Bell: Infosys lifts Sensex, Nifty higher; DHFL tanks 10%, Avenue Supermarts gains 6%

Indian shares started the week on a strong note on Monday, led by index heavyweight Infosys after upbeat revenue forecast and strong quarterly earnings.

The global sentiment, however, remained cautious after China's gross domestic product data showed it grew at its slowest pace in at least 27 years.

The NSE Nifty50 opened at 11,614.75, while the BSE Sensex started above 39,000, at 39,010. Apart from Infosys, Reliance Industries, TCS, Sun Pharma contributed to index gains, while HDFC, L&T, ICICI Bank dragged.

The Nifty MidCap index started marginally higher, rising 0.16 percent, while Bank Nifty traded under pressure.

BSE IT, Teck and Nifty IT were leading among sectoral gainers, while BSE Capital Goods, Nifty PSU Banks and Nifty Media were among notable declining sectors.

Among the Nifty gainers, Infosys, Sun Pharma, Yes Bank, Tech Mahindra and Maruti Suzuki rose between 1 and 5 percent.

Hero MotoCorp, L&T, Zee Entertainment, HDFC and Vedanta fell by up to 1.83 percent.

Infosys shares rose nearly 6 percent in early trading on Monday after the software services exporter raised its revenue forecast for the year.

Infosys revenue came in higher than rival Tata Consultancy Services which last week reported a 10.8 percent year-on-year (YoY) jump in net profit at Rs 8,131 crore for the first quarter ended June 2019.

Shares of non-banking financial company DHFL hit a 10 percent lower circuit on Monday, following a Rs 2,224 crore loss in the fourth quarter ended March 31, its highest quarterly loss.

The debt-laden mortgage firm posted losses of Rs 2,223 crore in the fourth quarter due to higher provisions.

Shares of Avenue Supermarts rallied 6 percent on Monday after the company reported double-digit growth in the first quarter of FY20.

Meanwhile, the rupee opened higher at 68.51 against the US dollar on Monday amid falling crude oil prices and weaker American currency. The home currency had settled at 68.68 on Friday against the greenback.

In debt markets, the yields on the 10-year government bonds were down 0.1 percent to 6.49 percent from its previous close of 6.49 percent. Bond yields and prices move in opposite directions.