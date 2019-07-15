Opening Bell: Infosys lifts Sensex, Nifty higher; DHFL tanks 10%, Avenue Supermarts gains 6%

The NSE Nifty50 opened at 11,614.75, while the BSE Sensex started above 39,000, at 39,010.
The Nifty MidCap index started marginally higher, rising 0.16 percent, while Bank Nifty traded under pressure.
Infosys shares rose almost 5 percent as the IT major raised its revenue forecast for the year on Friday.
