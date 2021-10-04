Opening Bell: Indices open higher; Sensex above 59,000 amid mixed global cues

Indian equity benchmarks opened in the green on Monday amid mixed cues across the global markets.

The Sensex index opened 344.04 points or 0.59 percent higher at 59,109.62 and the broader Nifty50 benchmark began the day at 17,631.20, up 99.15 points or 0.57 percent from its previous close.

At 09:30 am, Sensex was trading at 59,122.97, up 357.39 points, or 0.61 percent at 9:27 am. Nifty was at 17,632.40, up 100.35 points, or 0.57 percent. About 1,516 shares have advanced, 339 shares declined, and 133 shares are unchanged.

NTPC was the top Sensex gainer followed by ONGC. Nestle, TCS and Bajaj Auto were among the laggards. Of 30 Sensex shares, 27 opened in the green.

Other than Nifty metal and Nifty FMCG, which were in red, most sectoral indices were in the green at the opening on the NSE.

Meanwhile, equities across Asian markets dipped on Monday as concerns about China’s property sector and inflation worries offset upbeat US data and positive news on new drugs to fight the coronavirus pandemic. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.3 percent with the index marking its first quarterly fall in six quarters.