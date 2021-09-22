Opening Bell: Indices open higher but give up most gains as losses in financials weigh

Indian benchmark equity indices opened higher during Wednesday's trading session but were unable to sustain gains as losses in financial services stocks offset most of the gains in information technology shares.

At 9:15 am, the Sensex opened at 59,166.15, up 0.27 percent or 160.88 points higher while the Nifty50 index opened at 17,580.90, up 18.90 points, or 0.11 percent higher.

Infosys, ITC and HCL Technologies contributed the most to the gains in the 50-stock index today. Whereas, financial services stocks like Housing Development Finance Corporation, HDFC Bank, Axis Bank and ICICI Bank were the biggest laggards on the Nifty50.

Meanwhile, nervousness was evident in the global markets with MSCI Asia Ex-Japan index down 0.4 percent and China's Shanghai Composite index down 0.3 percent.

The fallout from a looming failure at China's Evergrande Group and anticipation that the US Federal Reserve may move a step closer to tapering bond-buying made investors jittery.

In commodities, copper hovered near a month low and oil prices found support from a relaxation of inbound travel rules, likely to boost airline fuel demand.

Brent crude futures were last up 0.4% at $74.64 a barrel and U.S. crude rose 0.4% to $70.75. Gold was supported at $1,774 an ounce.

