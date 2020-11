The Indian equity benchmark indices opened at a record high level on Wednesday on sustained foreign capital inflows into the domestic market amid strong global cues. Hopes of coronavirus vaccine and fading uncertainty in US politics also boosted investor sentiment.

At 9:15 am, the Sensex opened 0.51 percent, or 226.71 points, higher at 44,749.736, while the Nifty50 index opened at 13,130.00, up 74.85 points, or 0.57 percent.

Nifty Bank rallied over 300 points to hit the 30,000 level.

Broader markets extended gains with Nifty Smallcap100 and Nifty Midcap100 indices up 0.67 percent and 0.54 percent, respectively.

Barring IT, all the sectoral indices were trading in the green led by Nifty PSU Bank, Nifty Financial Services, Nifty Pharma and Nifty Metal.

ONGC, Tata Motors, ICICI Bank, Dr Reddy's Laboratories and HDFC Bank were the Nifty50 top gainers, while Tech Mahindra, Nestle India, HCL Technologies, Mahindra & Mahindra and Asian Paints were the top losers.

Globally, shares rallied to a record peak on Wednesday, following an overnight surge that saw the Dow Jones benchmark crack 30,000 for the first time as investors cheered a dramatically improved global outlook, Reuters reported.

The formal start of US president-elect Joe Biden's transition to the White House and increasing confidence a COVID-19 vaccine would be ready soon ushered in renewed appetite for global shares.

Reports that Biden planned to nominate former Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen as Treasury Secretary -- a move that could shift the focus heavily toward efforts to tackle growing economic inequality -- also cheered markets.

That pushed MSCI's broadest gauge of world stocks up 0.2% to a record level. Its index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan gained 0.45% while Japan's Nikkei rallied 1.7% to a 29-year high.