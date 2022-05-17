Opening Bell: Hindalco, Tata Steel, ONGC help Nifty regain 15,900; investors eye April WPI data

Indian equities benchmark indices opened with nominal gains even as Asian markets advanced, with Nifty above 15,900.

Investors will closely monitor the wholesale price index (WPI) reading for April, that will be announced later in the day.

At 09:16 am, the 30-scrip Sensex was up 262.08 points or 0.49 percent at 53,235.92, while the broader Nifty was up 87.20 points or 0.55 percent at 15,929.50.

About 1,429 shares have advanced, 299 shares declined, and 58 shares are unchanged.

Hindalco, ONGC, JSW Steel, Tata Steel and IndusInd Bank were among major gainers on the Nifty.

NTPC, Power Grid Corp, Tech Mahindra, TCS and Cipla were among major laggards.

In the broader markets, the BSE MidCap and SmallCap indices also opened in the positive territory, rising up to 0.7 per cent.

Amid the sectoral indices, Nifty Metal was the top gainer, up 2.73 percent. Oil & Gas and private bank were up over 1 percent each while auto, FMCG, IT, Media gained as well.

Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) is set to make its stock market debut on Tuesday, May 17, nearly two weeks after the initial public offer (IPO) of India's largest life insurance provider opened to the public on May 4. The Street is keeping its fingers crossed ahead of the listing of LIC shares as the grey market trends indicate a dull mood. ( Read here

Meanwhile, in the primary market, India’s second largest non-urea based fertilizer dealer’s IPO – Paradeep Phosphates opens for subscription today. The company plans to raise up to Rs 1,501 crore, by issuing shares in the price band of Rs 39 - 42 each.

Among stocks, Abbott India, Bharti Airtel, DLF, EID Parry, GMR Infra, Indoco Remedies, IRB Infra, Minda Corp, Sapphire Foods and SPARC will also be in focus ahead of their March quarter earnings.

Global Markets

Shares in Asia-Pacific were mixed in Tuesday morning trade, with investors looking ahead to the release of meeting minutes from the Reserve Bank of Australia.

Except Shanghai index which was down 0.1 percent, other Asian shares were in the green. Japan's Nikkei was up 0.5 percent, Hong Kong's Hang Seng index rose 1.9 percent and Australia's ASX 200 was trading 0.4 percent higher.

The S&P 500 ended lower on Monday, with Tesla and other growth stocks losing ground after downbeat Chinese economic data added to worries about a global slowdown and rising interest rates. The S&P 500 declined 0.39 percent to end the session at 4,008.01 points.