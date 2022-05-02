Opening Bell: Hero MotoCorp, Bajaj Finserv and HDFC Bank drag Nifty below 17,000

Indian equity benchmark indices opened on a negative note on Monday with the Nifty below 17,000, tracking weak global sentiment.

At 09:16 am, the Sensex was down 483.39 points or 0.85 percent at 56,577.48, and the Nifty was down 144.70 points or 0.85 percent at 16,957.80.

Hero MotoCorp, Infosys, Tech Mahindra, ONGC and Bajaj Finance were among the major losers on the Nifty.

IndusInd Bank, Axis Bank, Tata Motors and Power Grid Corp were the top gainers.

In the broader markets, the Nifty SmallCap was down over 1 percent. Amid sectoral indices, Nifty Auto, IT and Metal were down over 1 percent each as well.

State-run life insurer Life Insurance Corporation of India's (LIC) initial public offering (IPO) worth up to Rs 21,000 crore will hit the Street on Wednesday. The initial share sale is set to be the biggest of all-time in the country.

LIC shares will be listed on BSE and NSE on May 17. The anchor book for the Rs 21,000 crore issue will open today.

Among stocks, HDFC, Britannia Industries, Tata Consumer, Hero MotoCorp, Tata Steel, and Titan Company are among those slated to announce their Q4 earnings today.

Global Markets

The US Fed is set to meet on Tuesday-Wednesday to announce a widely expected rate hike. Having priced in a possible 50-bps hike, investors will closely watch out for Fed’s comments on interest rate trajectory, and cues on inflation ahead.

In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei and Topix indices fell up to 0.5 percent while South Korea’s Kospi fell 0.6 percent. Markets in Hong Kong, mainland China, Singapore and Taiwan are closed on Monday.

Oil prices were largely unchanged in early trade after rising slightly over the weekend. Brent crude was 0.7 percent down to $106.4 a barrel, while WTI was at $104 per barrel.

US markets plunged on Friday due to growth concerns, weak earnings and rising inflation. The Nasdaq posted its worst month since 2008, closing 4.2 percent lower on Amazon’s weak earnings. The S&P 500 fell 3.6 percent and the Dow Jones shed 2.8 percent.