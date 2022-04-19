Opening Bell: HDFC twins, Infosys continue to batter Sensex, Nifty50; Mindtree falls over 1%

After a day of huge sell-off, Indian equity benchmark indices started Tuesday's session with nominal gains as global cues remained mixed. Globally, surging inflation and the likelihood of aggressive rate hikes by the US Fed continues to keep investors cautious.

At 09:16 am, the 30-scrip Sensex index was up 269.23 points or 0.47 percent at 57,435.97, and the broader Nifty50 benchmark was up 92.80 points or 0.54 percent at 17,266.50.

Ultratech Cement, Bajaj Twins, Tata Steel, L&T, HUL, Axis Bank and Titan, up 1-1.5 percent, were the leading gainers among the Sensex-30 shares while HDFC twins, Infosys continued to fall for a second consecutive day. Bharti Airtel was an additional loser.

Dipan Mehta, Director, Elexir Equities said that HDFC Bank still continues to underperform but it's only a matter of time, and given a quarter or two the numbers will start to perk up.

"You may see the reversal of this trend, which we have seen in HDFC Bank. So as long term investors, we remain invested in HDFC Bank. And if you don't have it in your portfolio, then these corrective movements are great times to buy into HDFC Bank as well," he said.

In the broader markets, the BSE MidCap and SmallCap indices were in the positive territory, up to 0.97 percent. Among sectoral indices, Nifty Metals, Auto, PSBs and Energy packs - up 0.9 percent each - were the leading winners. Nifty FMCG, IT and Financials were subdued.

Manappuram Finance will also be in focus as the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) imposed a fine of over Rs 17 lakh on the NBFC for violating KYC guidelines as well as norms related to prepaid payment instruments.

Q4 results of ACC, L&T Infotech, Tata Steel Long and Mastek are slated to be announced today as well.

Global Markets

In Tuesday morning trade, shares in Asia-Pacific moved higher as investors awaited market reaction to China's central bank's announcement of financial support for COVID-affected sectors.

The Nikkei 225 in Japan jumped 1.11 percent in early trade while the Topix index gained 0.99 percent. South Korea’s Kospi climbed 0.72 percent. In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 advanced 0.22 percent. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan traded 0.13 percent higher.

In a choppy trading day on Monday, Wall Street closed the day lower, while US Treasury yields soared as investors weighed strong earnings against the impact of Russia's invasion of Ukraine on global growth.