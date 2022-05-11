Opening Bell: HDFC Life, Bharti Airtel help Nifty regain 16,300

Indian equity benchmark indices opened higher on Wednesday with Nifty around 16,250 led by buying in financial and metal stocks. Investors will also keep an eye on China and US' April inflation numbers due later today.

At 09:16 am, the 30-scrip Sensex was up 150.10 points or 0.28 percent at 54,514.95, and the broader Nifty was up 48 points or 0.30 percent at 16,288.

About 840 shares have advanced, 574 shares declined, and 117 shares are unchanged.

HDFC, Tata Steel, Tech Mahindra, Bajaj Finserv, ICICI Bank, PowerGrid, and Bharti Airtel, rising up to 2 percent, were the top gainers in the Sensex-30 pack.

UPL, HDFC Life, Adani Ports and ONGC were the additional gainers on the Nifty50.

Asian Paints, HUL, Infosys, RIL, L&T, IndusInd Bank, Cipla and Britannia - down up to 2 percent - were the top laggards.

In the broader markets, the BSE MidCap and SmallCap indices were also trading higher by 0.9 percent.

Amid the sectoral indices, Metal, Financial, Realty and Energy gained up to 1.5 percent while IT, FMCG and Pharma were all muted.

In the primary market, logistics services giant Delhivery’s Rs 5,235 crore IPO will open for subscription today. The company has raised Rs 2,347 crore from investors including FPIs such as Tiger Global, Steadview, Fidelity, and GIC, among others.

Stainless steel pipes and tubes manufacturer Venus Pipes & Tubes’ IPO will also open for subscription today and close on Friday. It has raised Rs 49.62 crore from three anchor investors.

Global Markets

Asian markets exhibited volatility this morning. While Hang Seng fell 0.15 percent, Nikkei was flat and Strait Times and Kospi were down up to 0.5 percent. Shanghai composite was flat, and Shenzhen component gained up to a percent.

Oil edged lower in early Asian trade on Wednesday, sustaining the previous session's weakness that was caused by risks to demand from an economic recession and on uncertainty about an embargo on Russian oil by the European Union. Brent crude was down 86 cents, or 1.1 percent, at $101.60 a barrel by 0002 GMT.

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq ended higher on Tuesday, with big growth shares rising after the previous day's selloff as Treasury yields tumbled. Bank shares fell along with yields. The benchmark 10-year note yield dropped from more than a three-year high to below 3 percent.