Opening Bell: Apollo Hospitals, Bajaj Twins drag Nifty below 16,500; Sensex crashes on global sell-off

Indian equity benchmark indices started Friday's session with deep cuts tracking sharp losses in the US markets and Asian stocks.

At 09:16 am, the 30-scrip Sensex was down 736.18 points or 1.32 percent at 54,966.05, and the broader Nifty was down 231 points or 1.38 percent at 16,451.70.

The market breadth was extremely negative with 2,248 stocks declining on the BSE as against 384 advancing. India VIX - also known as the fear gauge - gained 4 percent to 21 levels, indicating high anxiousness among investors.

All frontline stocks were trading in the red. Apollo Hospitals, Hindalco Industries, Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Finance and HCL Tech were among the major losers on the Nifty.

Mahindra and Mahindra was the only gainer.

In the broader markets, the BSE MidCap and SmallCap indices fell up to 2.2 percent. Amid the s ectoral indices, Nifty consumer durables, realty, IT, auto, financials, and metals were all down between 2-3 percent.

Global Markets

Asian shares tumbled on Friday while the U.S. dollar and Treasury yields rose in a reversal of a day earlier after investors expressed concerns that rising interest rates could hurt global economic growth.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan shed 2.34% on Friday morning and is down 3.5% from last Friday's close. Japan's Nikkei was flat on its return from a three-day holiday.

Oil prices dipped at the start of Asian trade on Friday as worries about an economic downturn that could dampen demand for crude vied with concerns over new sanctions from the European Union against Russia, including an embargo on crude oil. Brent futures fell 0.3 percent, to $110.53 a barrel.

The Bank of England raised interest rates to their highest since 2009 at 1 percent on Thursday to counter inflation now heading above 10 percent even as it sent a warning that Britain risks falling into recession.