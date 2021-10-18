Only sellers in PNB Housing Finance; stock hits 5% lower circuit

PNB Housing Finance Ltd shares settled Monday's trade, locked in the lower circuit at five percent, quoting at Rs 606.75 apiece on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

The lowest price that a stock can hit on a given trading day is the lower circuit limit and when a stock hits this limit, there are only sellers and no buyers.

“The Board has decided not to proceed with the preferential issue and the share subscription agreements executed with the proposed allottees have been terminated in accordance with their respective terms,” it said in a regulatory filing.

The housing finance major cited pending legal proceedings, expected delay in approvals, no clarity on shareholders’ nod for the preferential issue, and continuing interim order of SAT as the reasons for cancelling the deal.

The board's primary objective is to raise capital to support the growth of the firm, and the board believes that the current situation is not in the best interests of the company and its stakeholders, PNB Housing Finance said.

Pluto Investments, a Carlyle Group entity, will now initiate the process to withdraw the open offer made by them at Rs 403.22 per share) pursuant to SEBI regulations, according to the filing.

