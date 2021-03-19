Only sellers in Future Group shares after Delhi High Court puts Future-Reliance deal on hold Updated : March 19, 2021 11:58 AM IST The court held that the order of the Emergency Arbitrator was valid and capable of being enforced under Indian law. Shares of Future Retail were locked in 10 percent lower circuit at Rs 55.85 per share on the BSE. The court also imposed a penalty of Rs 20 lakh on Future and the money will go to the Prime Minister's Relief Fund. Published : March 19, 2021 11:58 AM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply