Only one MF participates in Star Health anchor allotment

Only one mutual fund participated in the share sale for institutional investors by Star Health and Allied Insurance before the initial public offering (IPO) on November 30, which mopped up Rs 3,217 crore from 62 funds. Most domestic mutual funds gave the anchor allotment a miss on account of differences over valuations.

Star Health’s Rs 7,250-crore IPO received Rs 14.88 crore from Edelweiss Mutual Fund's scheme in the anchor allotment, The Economic Times reported.

Some of the other anchor investors are BNP Paribas Arbitrage, Goldman Sachs (Singapore) Pte, Government of Singapore, Monetary Authority of Singapore, Morgan Stanley Asia (Singapore) Pte, Abu Dhabi Investment Authority and Societe Generale.

Domestic investors like HDFC Life Insurance, SBI Life Insurance, Edelweiss, Max Life Insurance, IIFL Special Opportunities Fund, and Bharti Axa Life Insurance also participated in the anchor allotment.

According to fund managers, mutual funds are uncomfortable with the high valuations of the IPO. The Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed insurer plans to mobilise Rs 7,250 crore from the public issue, which would be the third largest in 2021.

"When the business should be valued on the basis of its risk assessment capability, which is essentially profits, how can a company be valued on the premium collected?" a senior MF industry official told The Economic Times.

Fund managers said the insurer priced the IPO much above that of its peers ICICI Lombard or New India Assurance despite posting losses in FY21. Star Health suffered a loss of Rs 825.58 crore in the fiscal ended March 31, 2021 with a negative total income of Rs 907.77 crore. In FY20, Star Health had posted a profit of Rs 268 crore in FY20. The company said the losses in FY21 were on account of COVID-19 and extraordinary adjustments.

According to fund managers, mutual funds pointed out these concerns during the IPO roadshows conducted by the company.