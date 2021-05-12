  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Market Stocks

Only buyers in Godrej Consumer; shares hit 52-week high as Q4 profit jumps 59%

Updated : May 12, 2021 10:05:51 IST

The company’s consolidated revenue from operation during Q4FY21 rose 26.8 percent to Rs 2,730.74 crore from Rs 2,153.80 crore in the year-ago period.
The company reported volume growth of 29 percent in India.
Only buyers in Godrej Consumer; shares hit 52-week high as Q4 profit jumps 59%
Published : May 12, 2021 10:05 AM IST

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply

You May Also Like

US non-farm sector jobs down in April despite H-1B restrictions

US non-farm sector jobs down in April despite H-1B restrictions

Shooting in Russia kills 7 kids, 1 teacher; suspect arrested

Shooting in Russia kills 7 kids, 1 teacher; suspect arrested

Carl Pei's Nothing unveils wireless earphone 'Ear 1'; product to be launched in June

Carl Pei's Nothing unveils wireless earphone 'Ear 1'; product to be launched in June

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement