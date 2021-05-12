Only buyers in Godrej Consumer; shares hit 52-week high as Q4 profit jumps 59% Updated : May 12, 2021 10:05:51 IST The company’s consolidated revenue from operation during Q4FY21 rose 26.8 percent to Rs 2,730.74 crore from Rs 2,153.80 crore in the year-ago period. The company reported volume growth of 29 percent in India. Published : May 12, 2021 10:05 AM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply