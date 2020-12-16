  • SENSEX
Only buyers in Burger King India; shares locked in 20% upper circuit; Mcap swells above Rs 7,300 crore

Updated : December 16, 2020 11:18 AM IST

After a stellar debut on bourses, Burger King India continue to gain with share price of the quick services restaurant chain locked at an upper circuit of 20 percent at Rs 194.40 in early trade on Wednesday.
Burger King India shares were listed at a heavy premium of about 90 percent on Monday.
