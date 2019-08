Only 5 stocks in Rakesh Jhunjhunwalaâ€™s portfolio in green so far this year

Market

Only 5 stocks in Rakesh Jhunjhunwala’s portfolio in green so far this year

Updated : August 14, 2019 12:57 PM IST

Amidst all the market’s volatility, the big bull of Dalal Street Rakesh Jhunjhunwala also feels the pain but continues to invest in quality companies.

According to Trendlyne’s data, Jhunjhunwala’s wealth declined by 16 percent between April to June quarter this year.