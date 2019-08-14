Market
Only 5 stocks in Rakesh Jhunjhunwalaâ€™s portfolio in green so far this year
Updated : August 14, 2019 12:57 PM IST
Amidst all the marketâ€™s volatility, the big bull of Dalal Street Rakesh Jhunjhunwala also feels the pain but continues to invest in quality companies.
According to Trendlyneâ€™s data, Jhunjhunwalaâ€™s wealth declined by 16 percent between April to June quarter this year.
Jhunjhunwalaâ€™s portfolio consists of around 33 stocks. Out of these stocks, only 5 stocks have gained so far this year.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more