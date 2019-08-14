Moneycontrol Pro#SushmaSwaraj#IncomeTax#TailorMadeBiz
Only 5 stocks in Rakesh Jhunjhunwalaâ€™s portfolio in green so far this year

Updated : August 14, 2019 12:57 PM IST

Amidst all the marketâ€™s volatility, the big bull of Dalal Street Rakesh Jhunjhunwala also feels the pain but continues to invest in quality companies.
According to Trendlyneâ€™s data, Jhunjhunwalaâ€™s wealth declined by 16 percent between April to June quarter this year.
Jhunjhunwalaâ€™s portfolio consists of around 33 stocks. Out of these stocks, only 5 stocks have gained so far this year.
