Only 5 stocks in Rakesh Jhunjhunwalaâ€™s portfolio in green so far this year

Updated : August 14, 2019 12:57 PM IST

Amidst all the marketâ€™s volatility, the big bull of Dalal Street Rakesh Jhunjhunwala also feels the pain but continues to invest in quality companies.

According to Trendlyneâ€™s data, Jhunjhunwalaâ€™s wealth declined by 16 percent between April to June quarter this year.