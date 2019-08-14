Moneycontrol Pro#SushmaSwaraj#IncomeTax#TailorMadeBiz
Only 2 stocks in Nifty Realty index gave negative returns in last 5 years

Updated : August 14, 2019 12:51 PM IST

Nifty Realty has gained nearly 30 percent in the last 5 years. However, the index has fallen over 3 percent in the last 1 year and gained 13 percent in 2019.
In the Nifty Realty index, 8 of the 10 constituents gave positive returns in the last 5 years,
The losers included Mahindra Lifespace and DLF, which fell around 25 percent and 11 percent, respectively.
Only 2 stocks in Nifty Realty index gave negative returns in last 5 years
